SOUTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities battled a large fire that broke out in a truck repair garage in Southampton on Saturday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire with explosions on Pequot Road around 7:30 p.m. called for additional crews from Westfield, Easthampton, and Holyoke.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and a Massachusetts Department of Fire Service Hazmat team were requested due to diesel fuel, oil, from vehicles, and miscellaneous chemicals in the garage. Mass DEP tested the water and checked the runoff for hazardous materials and determined the water was safe. Hazmat tested air quality and determined air quality levels were safe as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

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