Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering run for president in 2024

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, then-President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(WHDH) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he is “beyond seriously” considering a presidential run in 2024.

“I am looking at it very seriously. Beyond seriously,” Trump said when asked about a potential run during an interview with Fox News. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet. It’s a little too soon.”

Trump also revealed what he missed most about the presidency.

“I miss the most, helping people. That’s why I did it,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that he likes his chances in 2024 because he’s got “tremendous numbers” and “more popularity” than before the 2020 election.

