(CNN) — President Donald Trump claimed Friday that he is “banning” CNN, MS NOW and Politico “from the White House.” The president said it was “effective immediately,” but there was no indication his administration had taken any steps to follow through.

CNN’s team remained at the White House Friday afternoon reporting the news.

The news organizations named by the president had no immediate comment on the president’s claim.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the “banning” was “a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!”

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” he continued. “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

The president did not identify any specific reporting that prompted his social media declaration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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