BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $810 million, what would be the fourth-largest pot in the game’s history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

The Mega Millions cash option is an estimated $470.1 million. This is the 29th drawing since a lucky Tennessee player won $20 million in April. Tuesday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since a Michigan player won a $1.05 billion jackpot in January 2021.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta.

The Megabucks Doubler, meanwhile, is at its largest jackpot ever, an estimated $13.9 million. Its cash option is an estimated $10.58 million. The largest of these jackpots was $13.82 million, won by a Wakefield resident in 2021.

“When playing Mega Millions, Megabucks Doubler and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts. Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing can be purchased until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Megabucks Doubler drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

Here’s a list of the 10 largest U.S. Lottery Jackpots:

1. $1.586 billion 1/13/2016 California, Florida, Tennessee Powerball

2. $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina Mega Millions

3. $1.05 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan Mega Millions

4. $810 million 7/26/2022 ? Mega Millions

5. $768.4 million 3/27/2019 Wisconsin Powerball

6. $758.7 million 8/23/2017 Massachusetts Powerball

7. $731.1 million 1/20/2021 Maryland Powerball

8. $699.8 million 10/04/2021 California Powerball

9. $687.8 million 10/27/2018 Iowa, New York Powerball

10. $656 million 3/30/2012 Kansas, Illinois, Maryland Mega Millions

