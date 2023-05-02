The number of COVID-19 inpatients at Tufts Medical Center has officially reached zero, according to hospital officials.

A spokesperson for TMC announced the milestone Tuesday morning, stating that the hospital reached the figure for the first time since March 21, 2020.

The news comes as the seven-day average of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to decline across Massachusetts, reaching 219.7 in total as of April 25, according to the state Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

At its height, the state’s weekly average was over 3,870 hospitalizations in April 2020.

Per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,239,751 cases have been reported in Massachusetts throughout the pandemic and a total of 24,613 deaths.

