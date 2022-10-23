BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal September 2021 shooting.

The Plymouth County District Attorney announced Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police arrested Leonardo Monteiro, 22, in Brockton, and Ivanilson Brando, 23, in Stoughton Saturday after a lengthy investigation identified the two individuals as suspects in the shooting.

Police had been investigating the Sept. 9, 2021 death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers who was shot in the area of his head and later died of his injuries.

The two men are set to be arraigned on murder charges in Brockton District Court Monday.

