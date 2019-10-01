Two men charged with selling untaxed cigars, tobacco products

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men are facing money laundering charges after selling untaxed cigars and other tobacco products to gas stations, the attorney general’s office said.

James Indelicato, 52, of Milton, and Paul Veneto, 60, of Braintree, were indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury on charges of conspiracy and money laundering Tuesday, according to the AG’s office.

Indelicato was also charged with two counts of tax evasion. Both will be arraigned at Suffolk Superior Court.

Indelicato allegedly imported cigars, smoking tobacco and smokeless tobacco from Pennsylvania distributors and sold them via a delviery van to retail stores and gas stations in Boston and the South Shore. Veneto delivered the products and helped transfer them from a Randolph self-storage facility and a Milton home, officials said.

Indelicato did not pay taxes of more than $360,000 during those sales, the AG’s office said, and concealed the sales by purchasing money orders in small amounts.

