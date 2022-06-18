CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested two men after a shootout in Cambridge Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire on Hurley Street found nearly 20 shell casings at the scene and arrested a Boston man, and Somerville police arrested another Boston man in connection with the shooting on McGrath Highway, police said.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)