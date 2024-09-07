FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Foxboro Friday afternoon, according to police.

At around 4:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of South and Cedar streets, the Foxboro Police Department said in a statement.

Two people in the same vehicle were taken to area hospitals, where they were both pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle stayed on scene and has been cooperating with police, the statement said.

Drivers in the area were asked to take alternate routes to avoid the intersection while investigators were on scene.

No additional information was available Friday night.

