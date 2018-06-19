Tyngsborough officers go ‘above and beyond’ to rescue woman from fire

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Some quick-thinking Tyngsborough police officers are being hailed for going “above and beyond the call of duty” to rescue a woman from a burning home Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Two officers responding to a reported structure fire at 16 Derby Lane about 2:27 p.m. ran into the home and helped a 57-year-old woman out to safety, Police Chief Richard D. Howe and Fire Chief Wes Russell said Tuesday in a joint statement.

Both the officers and the woman were taken to Lowell General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and are in good condition.

“These officers went above and beyond the call of duty today in order to ensure a resident’s safety and well-being,” Howe said in a statement. “I am proud of them both, and am grateful that everyone is doing well.”

Tyngsborough firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though fire officials say it appears to have broken out on the rear porch.

