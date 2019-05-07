Uber driver accused of raping passenger on quiet road in Wrentham to be arraigned

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uber driver accused of raping a woman he drove to Wrentham is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges on Tuesday.

Melvin Guerrero-Encarna, 33, of Lynn, is scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on a rape charge, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

The alleged victim told police she requested an Uber about 2:20 a.m. on April 29 after attending a function in Franklin and that Guerrero-Encarna drove her to a quiet road in Wrentham and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told officers that she apologized to Guerrero-Encarna when she got into the car because it was a short ride and she was drunk, according to a police report.

Before arriving at her friend’s home in Wrentham, the driver allegedly climbed into the back seat and “forced himself on her” for about an hour.

Upon arriving at her friend’s home, the victim allegedly said, “I think I just had sex with my Uber driver.”

While speaking with officers, police say the woman complained of soreness and had bruises on her arms, legs, and back. She was unable to clearly recall the entire incident.

Guerrero-Encarna was arrested by Lynn police and ordered held without bail pending his arraignment.

In a message, McGrath said, “We recommend the public exercise caution when utilizing any ride services, especially where unmarked and inconspicuous vehicles are involved. Unmarked vehicles of this type blend easily with their surrounding, unlike marked taxi cabs and buses that stand out. The safest practice, especially for women, is to ride in groups and to review the safety protocols in place by the ride service.”

Guerrero-Encarna attorney says his client is the victim because he is being falsely accused.

“There was no assault here. I think that the facts will bear out that there’s a predator in this case and it’s not the man that’s behind bars,” Robert Carmel-Montes told reporters prior to Guerrero-Encarna’s arraignment.

Carmel-Montes says his client has completed more than 13,000 trips without any issues and that the victim offered up her telephone number with intent to see the suspect again.

