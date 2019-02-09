Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Ashland

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Ashland has been arrested on an indecent assault charge, officials said.

Jose Arevalos-Avalos, 37, of Holliston, is being held pending his arraignment Monday, according to Ashland police.

Investigators say Arevalos-Avalos offered the victim $100 for sex and assaulted her when she refused.

The victim said she called an Uber to take her to work around 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Arevalos-Avalos picked her up.

He was arrested at his apartment on North Mill Street just before 11 p.m.

Arevalos-Avalos is expected to be arraigned Monday in Framingham District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery and attempting to pay for sexual conduct.

