UC Berkeley student missing after Bastille Day attack

SAN DIEGO (WHDH) — A University of California student has gone missing in France.

Nick Leslie, 20, is one of 85 UC Berkeley students who was studying abroad near Nice.

The group was in Nice during the Bastille Day attack.

Officials say Leslie’s friends saw him avoid the truck but lost him later during the chaos.

Leslie’s social media accounts have been silent since the attack. His whereabouts are still unknown.

His family said they’re hoping for the best.

