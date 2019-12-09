UMASS Dartmouth building closed, evacuated after chemical spill

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A chemical spill inside a University of Massachusetts Dartmouth building prompted emergency officials to evacuate the premises Monday afternoon.

Authorities say crews responded to a laboratory in the science and engineering building around 1 p.m. and entered the building several hours later after reviewing a list of chemicals that are stored inside and determining the spill to be of no threat, according to a release issued by the university.

Hazmat crews contained the chemical and within an hour crews were brought in to begin the cleaning process.

The building has been reopened and the university anticipated that the affected rooms — between 315 and 320 — will be cleaned and ready for normal operations at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

