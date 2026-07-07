LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The UMass Lowell community is mourning a student athlete who tragically died in a car crash at home in Ohio on Sunday.

Toby Forsythe joined the school’s soccer team as a goalie earlier this year.

He previously played at Ashland University and Shawnee State in Ohio.

He was 21 years old.

Men’s soccer coach Kyle Zenoni said in a statement:

“Toby’s blue-collar mentality, unwavering work ethic, and love for his teammates made our program better every day he was a part of it. I often wish every player approached the game and life the way Toby did.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)