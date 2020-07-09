UMass Medical study successfully targets, suppresses genes associated with ALS

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A UMass Medical School study has successfully treated ALS research patients with gene silencing therapy.

The unique study is the first of its kind to safely treat those living with ALS by targeting specific genes associated with the disease and suppressing them.

Around 30,000 people in the United States are living with ALS.

John Frates, father of the late Pete Frates who inspired the virtual Ice Bucket Challenge, said researchers and doctors at UMass Medical are giving hope to those fighting to find a cure.

