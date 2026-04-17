DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) are investigating after they said they received several reports of a suspicious man loitering on campus, and in some cases exposing himself.

In two of the reported instances, the man was described as being between 30 to 40-years-old, and exposing himself as people passed by, university police said. He was reported to be wearing dark clothing, a ball cap, and a grey hoodie.

Two other reports mentioned an older male loitering in the area of College Woods across from Service Credit Union at Wildcat Stadium, according to university police. They said this man was described as bald, wearing a blue ball cap, blue t-shirt, and bright sneakers.

The last report described a 50-year-old male of average height wearing black clothing and a baseball cap in the area of the Ravine behind the Dimond Library following a student. Police said there was no contact between the man and the person who reported him.

Students said they received a text alert about the situation on Thursday, urging them to stay vigilant.

“We got a text and everyone just started talking about it, you know, it’s really strange,” said Megan Lessard, a UNH student. “There’s creepy people on campus, in public, you never really know who’s around.”

“I am a senior so it’s been, like, out of sight out of mind, but it’s still really concerning especially because I have friends, family like who live in the new Hampshire area,” said Liah Solei Dominguaz, a senior at UNH. “We don’t know their intentions, and that’s terrifying.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the UNH Police Department at 603-862-1427.

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