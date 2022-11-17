VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities are searching for three suspects who attacked and tied up employees while robbing a Martha’s Vineyard bank at gunpoint Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to an alarm at the Rockland Trust learned that three robbers armed with handguns had jumped an employee around 8:15 a.m. as they were on their way in to open the building.

The employees were then zip-tied while the bank was robbed. One eventually managed to break free and sound an alarm, there were no reported injuries.

Police say the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and old man masks, stole one of the teller’s vehicles and later dumped it on the other side of the island.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office released an image of one of the suspects late Thursday night.

Schools were put on a soft lockdown during the investigation.

Three women who appeared to be bank employees could be seen leaving Thursday afternoon and getting into the bank of an SUV.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)