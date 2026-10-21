ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney and accountant, accusing them of concealing his sex trafficking operation and seeking to stop them from accepting any payments from the disgraced financier’s estate.

Attorney General Raul Torrez accused Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn of being aware of sexual abuse of girls and young women at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch near Santa Fe.

Indyke worked as Epstein’s attorney for roughly two decades. Both he and Kahn have testified in a congressional committee that they did not know about Epstein’s abuse.

Epstein took his own life in August 2019 in a federal jail in New York City, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein’s former girlfriend and close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after her 2021 conviction on sex trafficking charges in New York. Witness testimony at Maxwell’s trial alleged she and Epstein had sexually abused women at his New Mexico ranch.

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