EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Postal Service is investigating after a postal worker was robbed in Everett on Friday.

The mail carrier was robbed on Bucknam Street at around 3:30 p.m., and was unharmed, according to the USPS.

Several USPS investigators were on scene late Friday afternoon and the involved mail truck was being towed away.

In Boston, two mail carriers said they were held up on the job Friday. One of the workers said a man tried to steal his master key but got nervous and fled without taking anything. Another letter carrier was robbed just a couple streets over in the same Dorchester neighborhood.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

