BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution in Boston will fire a 21-gun salute on Memorial Day to honor all past crew members who died while serving aboard the ship during its active sailing years.

The live event hosted on the USS Constitution Facebook page will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the 21-gun salute slated to start at noon.

“USS Constitution is undefeated in battle, having captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels, but that did not come without a significant cost,” said Cmdr. John Benda. “This ship is truly a battlefield like Gettysburg or Normandy, and we will never forget the sacrifice of the Sailors who perished on these decks in the defense of our nation.”

The USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, sailed between 1798 to 1881.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)