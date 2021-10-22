KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Liberty Utilities was working to restore natural gas service to more than 1,000 customers in Keene after a problem with the local production plant caused a drop in pressure.

Liberty said in a news release that gas was shut off on Wednesday “to ensure the safety of our customers … there is no danger to the public.”

The restoration of service to all affected customers was expected to be completed on Friday, the utility said.

