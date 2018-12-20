Vandals slash Christmas inflatables in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Natick says someone destroyed almost every Christmas inflatable they had in their front yard Wednesday night.

“Every one of them was slashed,” Angela Hoyt said. “My heart just sunk. I just was so sad that someone would do that.”

It happened about 9 p.m., and the family realized it when they came outside to turn off the lights.

“And then I came out and I looked at a few of them, and I was like oh my goodness they’ve all been slashed,” Angela said.

“I don’t even know why someone would do this. It doesn’t make sense to me,” Hoyt said.

The Hoyts have surveillance video of the vandalism, which they gave to police.

A video shows one person wearing a hoodie that the family says cut the inflatables open, leaving them deflated on the front lawn.

“We did talk to police, giving them some photos from our surveillance cameras. They’re looking into it,” Hoyt said.

“A lot of people woke up disappointed this morning. Having to tell kids that this has happened, it’s difficult,” Angela said. “My nights are usually people stopping by to see them, my yard is not the same. People do some really rotten things.”

