BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Thursday in Braintree.

Emergency crews responded about 6 p.m. to the area of Commercial Street.

There were no injuries.

Units are on scene of a vehicle into a building. No injuries. Building was the new apartments in Weymouth Landing. Building inspector en route. @BraintreeMAFD #Braintree #mvcrash pic.twitter.com/vjsRKFD8tg — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) September 20, 2018

