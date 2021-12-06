More than a half-dozen vehicles crashed on an icy section of I-95 Monday morning, forcing closure of part of the southbound lanes for several hours.

Several people were hurt, but it appeared that there were no life-threatening injuries, said Shannon Moss, Maine State Police spokesperson.

Seven vehicles crashed in one section at mile marker 165 in the Etna-Dixmont area, she said, but there were additional crashes along a 10-mile stretch of highway.

State Police were assisted by forest rangers, wardens and the Maine Department of Transportation.

