Vermont officials approve design for new Statehouse goddess statue

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials have approved a final design for the replacement statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, which has stood atop the Vermont Statehouse for more than 150 years.

Vermont State Curator David Schutz says a selection committee approved a model of the statue by sculptor Jerry Williams Friday.

Williams says he spent the past month working on the 42-inch (1-meter) clay model of the statue.

Schutz says woodcarver Chris Miller will use the model to make a 14-foot (4-meter) statue from mahogany. The project could take until October to complete.

The new Ceres statue will be placed on the Statehouse dome once it is renovated as part of a $2 million project.

The previous statue was taken down in April over concerns that it was rotting.

