HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents and officials honored veterans at Hamilton’s Military Service Day on Saturday.

Military vehicles were on display and numerous veterans spoke at the event, which was sponsored by the town.

“We’re here commemorating our, not just military history but our American history. and this what it’s all about,” said Air Force Lt. Col Enoch Woodhouse.

“We’re really here to remember and to honor, and those are the most important parts about this day,” said State Sen. Bruce Tarr.

