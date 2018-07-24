Veterinarian known for war zone rescues helps save animals in war-torn countries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A veterinarian known for his war zone rescues is helping to save animals in war-torn countries.

Amir Khalil works for the international welfare organization Four Paws, which is headquartered in Boston. He has rescued lions in Syria and Iraq.

Khalil has been rescuing zoo animals in conflict zones for 24 years.

“We want to rescue this life. We want to rescue this creature. We consider ourselves to be part of the solution,” he said.

Recently, Khalil saved several animals from an abandoned zoo in Syria and an endangered lion and bear from Iraq.

“When nations or two groups are fighting, when I come in with wild animals, I see everyone put their weapons on the ground, and they carry the cage,” Khalil said.

Khalil also said when refugee children walk by, the animals forget about war for a while.

