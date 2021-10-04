One of the two men shot while sitting in a car in Providence over the weekend has died, police announced Monday.

Niberto Diaz, 21, and Samuel Corcoran, 29, were shot in a car outside an apartment complex on Glasgow Street just before 1 a.m. on Sunday and Diaz later died at the hospital, Maj. David Lapatin said during a news conference.

He was the city’s 20th homicide victim of the year.

Corcoran has been released from the hospital, he said.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests were announced.

Police on Monday also announced arrests in two other shootings in the city, one of them fatal.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in Massachusetts in connection with the killing of Johnjairo Brito, 19, in February. The victim and the suspect knew each other and police are looking to charge the suspect as an adult, Detective Capt. Tim O’Hara said.

Police also made an arrest in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent road rage confrontation in September, O’Hara said. The victim in that case survived and the suspect faces assault and firearms charges.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)