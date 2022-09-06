BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the two victims from an early morning shooting in Dorchester on Sunday as Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 23, of Randolph.

Police responded to the incident on Melbourne Street in Dorchester around 3:00 a.m. and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead by authorities on scene, while another was later pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. A third victim was hospitalized after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said that a group was entering a party at a home at 26 Melbourne St. when they were shot outside of the front door.

People attending the party went running for safety after the shots were fired.

“It was like rapid-fire,” one witness, who was in the backyard of the home during the shooting, said.

A next-door neighbor was also hit in the ankle by a piece of a bullet that went through the wall of his home.

Police are still investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives.

