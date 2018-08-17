VIDEO: Police officer fires beanbag rounds to free bear trapped in car

(WHDH) — A police officer in California was forced to shoot out the back window of a car with beanbag rounds on Wednesday to free a bear that was trapped inside

Footage of the incident shared by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies responding to reports of a bear trapped in the back of a silver car parked in a driveway in South Lake Tahoe.

“He’s done a little bit of damage in there,” an officer can be heard saying to a woman. “We’re going to try to get him out because he’s not happy at all.”

The officer then fired the rounds into the back window of the car. The bear then scampered out through the window after it shattered.

Beanbag rounds consist of small fabric pillows filled with lead pellets.

The sheriff’s office warned drivers not to leave food in their cars if they are unlocked.

