BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators released new video of a shooting that happened at a Chick-fil-A in Boston last year.

Surveillance video shows the moment inside the Copley Square Chick-fil-A when gunfire broke out.

The crowd is seen scattering the moment shots were fired.

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man who was threatening people with a knife.

The DA’s office said the attacker ignored commands to drop the knife.

Officials cleared the officer involved of any wrong-doing and say the use of force was necessary.

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