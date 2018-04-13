Vigil held for 6-year-old girl who died in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WHDH) — The community in Fitchburg held a vigil Friday evening to remember a 6-year-old girl who died after she was found unresponsive at her home.

The girl was found unresponsive at her home on Tuesday and later died at the hospital. According to a police report, she had extensive bruising on her body and her brother was also injured when they found him.

The children’s parents were arrested mother Shana Pedroso was charged with assault and battery of a child. Their father, Marvin Brito, was charged with permitting substantial injury to a child.

