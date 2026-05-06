AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - The UMass Amherst community held a vigil Tuesday afternoon for Emma MacDonald, who was the campus’ dining supervisor.

MacDonald died two weeks ago; her husband, Jeff MacDonald, a chef at the university, is charged with her murder.

During Tuesday afternoon’s on campus vigil, domestic awareness pins were handed out to attendees.

According to court documents, MacDonald admitted to police that he had intentionally beaten his wife using his hands, feet, and a variety of blunt objects and he intended to kill her.

MacDonald is scheduled to return to court next week.

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