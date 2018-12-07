Volunteers place wreaths on graves in Brockton to remember attack on Pearl Harbor

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A meaningful message in Brockton Friday to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Today marks the 77th anniversary of that day.

Volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of service members.

Organizers say it’s a simple way to pay tribute to those who served our country.

More than 2,300 people lost their lives when Japan launched a surprise attack.

Just one day later, the U.S. declared war against Japan, which began the United States’ involvement in WWII.

