VT man accused of driving erratically in NH faces several charges

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire man accused of driving erratically faces several charges, police say.

Police responded to reports of someone driving a black Ford F-150 recklessly in the area of Main Street in Claremont about 4:48 p.m., according to a press release issued Thursday by the Claremont Police Department.

Police then observed the vehicle drive through the scene of an unrelated accident at a high rate of speed, nearly striking a Claremont firefighter. The officer broadcast a description of the vehicle, and at about 4:56pm, an officer in nearby Newport located the vehicle on Main Street and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle did not stop when signaled. The Newport Police Officer pursued it on John Stark Highway back into Claremont.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway on Washington Street in Claremont and came to a stop, at which time the operator fled on foot. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter by New Hampshire State Police.

Richard Duncan, 40, of Proctor, Vt., was charged with three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute, and one count of armed career criminal.

