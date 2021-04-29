Wakefield police investigating after man reportedly approaches teen girl, verbally attacks woman doing yard work

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wakefield are investigating after a man reportedly approached a teenage girl as she walked her dog and verbally attacked a woman who was doing yard work this week, police announced Thursday.

A man in a pickup truck approached the girl on Wednesday night and asked her questions about her dog and her age, according to the Wakefield Police Department. The girl then ran home and the man drove away without further conversation.

The same man is suspected of hurling inappropriate comments at a woman who was working in her front yard on Monday, police said.

Both victims described the man as white, in his 60s, with long white or gray hair and a white or gray beard. Police believe he is driving a black GMC pickup truck with New Hampshire plates.

“We take these reports seriously and have investigated each thoroughly. However, no crimes have been committed at this time,” police said in a Facebook post. “We are again reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to not engage with strangers that make you uncomfortable.”

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact the police.

