Walmart will be limiting the number of customers in its stores to allow for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The store now allows no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet of store space, which is about 20 percent of store capacity.

The chain’s stores will also use only one entrance and exit point.

