Walsh to Red Sox fans: ‘Do Damage’ slogan for players on field, not post-game celebrations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Security will be tight Tuesday night when the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers clash in Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox playoff slogan may be “Do Damage,” but Mayor Marty Walsh is urging fans to leave that to the players on the field only.

“Have fun, cheer and celebrate, be passionate Boston sports fans, but be responsible. We’re not going tolerate public drinking, disorderly conduct, climbing on buildings, cars or infrastructure,” he said. “The Red Sox catchphrase this season is ‘Do Damage.’ That’s for the players on the field not the fans in the street.”

Police Commissioner William G. Gross says both uniformed and plainclothes officers will be patrolling the streets around the ballpark to ensure safety for everyone attending the game.

“I stand here before you today as a proud Red Sox fan but also a proud Bostonian,” he said. “We’ve been here before. All we’re asking folks is to act like we’ve been here before.”

Streets around the park will be closed to traffic about an hour before first pitch, which is slated for 8:09 p.m.

Fans are urged to take advantage of public transportation.

Gross also urged fans to purchase tickets from reputable retailers. Those with counterfeit tickets will be turned away.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)