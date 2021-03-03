Want to hit it rich? Here’s a list of all the MA scratch ticket games with unclaimed prizes over $1 million

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Feeling lucky?

There are still 31 Massachusetts lottery instant ticket prizes worth more than $1 million that have yet to be claimed.

Here’s a handy list of the tickets that could be your ticket to more than $1 million.

TICKET PRICE PRIZES GREATER THAN $1M TOTAL # PRIZES # OF PRIZES CLAIMED # OF PRIZES YET TO BE CLAIMED SUPREME MILLIONS $30 $15,000,000 4 3 1 ULTIMATE MILLIONS $30 $15,000,000 4 3 1 $5,000,000 100X CASHWORD (2020) $20 $5,000,000 2 1 1 $10,000,000 BIG MONEY $20 $10,000,000 5 4 1 $10,000,000 GOLD $20 $10,000,000 4 3 1 $10,000,000 MEGA FORTUNE $20 $10,000,000 5 4 1 $10,000,000 SPECTACULAR $20 $10,000,000 2 1 1 $10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE $20 $10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE 6 5 1 $4,000,000 BLACK DIAMONDS $10 $4,000,000 3 2 1 $4,000,000 BONUS CASH $10 $4,000,000 5 3 2 $4,000,000 INSTANT JACKPOT $10 $4,000,000 5 3 2 $4,000,000 MEGA BUCKS $10 $4,000,000 3 2 1 $4,000,000 PAYOUT $10 $4,000,000 5 4 1 $4,000,000 WINFALL $10 $4,000,000 3 1 2 100X $10 $4,000,000 5 4 1 100X BONUS $10 $4,000,000 4 3 1 DIAMOND 9s $10 $4,000,000 4 2 2 DECADE of DOLLARS $10 $20,000 A MONTH FOR 10 YEARS 6 1 5 $200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE $10 $200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE 5 4 1 DECADE of DOLLARS $5 $10,000 A MONTH FOR 10 YEARS 4 1 3 $100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE $5 $100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE 6 5 1

Information courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

