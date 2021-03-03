Want to hit it rich? Here’s a list of all the MA scratch ticket games with unclaimed prizes over $1 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - Feeling lucky?
There are still 31 Massachusetts lottery instant ticket prizes worth more than $1 million that have yet to be claimed.
Here’s a handy list of the tickets that could be your ticket to more than $1 million.
|TICKET
|PRICE
|PRIZES GREATER THAN $1M
|TOTAL # PRIZES
|# OF PRIZES CLAIMED
|# OF PRIZES YET TO BE CLAIMED
|SUPREME MILLIONS
|$30
|$15,000,000
|4
|3
|1
|ULTIMATE MILLIONS
|$30
|$15,000,000
|4
|3
|1
|$5,000,000 100X CASHWORD (2020)
|$20
|$5,000,000
|2
|1
|1
|$10,000,000 BIG MONEY
|$20
|$10,000,000
|5
|4
|1
|$10,000,000 GOLD
|$20
|$10,000,000
|4
|3
|1
|$10,000,000 MEGA FORTUNE
|$20
|$10,000,000
|5
|4
|1
|$10,000,000 SPECTACULAR
|$20
|$10,000,000
|2
|1
|1
|$10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE
|$20
|$10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE
|6
|5
|1
|$4,000,000 BLACK DIAMONDS
|$10
|$4,000,000
|3
|2
|1
|$4,000,000 BONUS CASH
|$10
|$4,000,000
|5
|3
|2
|$4,000,000 INSTANT JACKPOT
|$10
|$4,000,000
|5
|3
|2
|$4,000,000 MEGA BUCKS
|$10
|$4,000,000
|3
|2
|1
|$4,000,000 PAYOUT
|$10
|$4,000,000
|5
|4
|1
|$4,000,000 WINFALL
|$10
|$4,000,000
|3
|1
|2
|100X
|$10
|$4,000,000
|5
|4
|1
|100X BONUS
|$10
|$4,000,000
|4
|3
|1
|DIAMOND 9s
|$10
|$4,000,000
|4
|2
|2
|DECADE of DOLLARS
|$10
|$20,000 A MONTH FOR 10 YEARS
|6
|1
|5
|$200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE
|$10
|$200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE
|5
|4
|1
|DECADE of DOLLARS
|$5
|$10,000 A MONTH FOR 10 YEARS
|4
|1
|3
|$100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE
|$5
|$100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE
|6
|5
|1
Information courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)