Warnings, advisories issued as snow makes for messy commute in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are experiencing slick roads as several inches of snow falls in Massachusetts Monday morning.

Flakes began falling late Sunday night, with the steadiest snowfall ending by midday.

Scattered snow showers will continue through the afternoon with a few flurries by the evening.

Parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties are under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m., while the remainder of the Bay State is under a winter weather advisory.

Snowball fight type snow… 4-6" of it totals south of the Pike, 2-4" north. Many towns have already picked up 2-3"… how much so far in your town? pic.twitter.com/5E88KYUota — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 18, 2019

Boston is expected to receive about four inches of snow, with three to four inches in Worcester.

Southeastern Massachusetts could see around four to six inches of snow.

One to two inches of snow is projected for Southern New Hampshire and the Fitchburg area.

Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the high 20s.

Get the latest weather updates here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)