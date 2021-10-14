WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Warren police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Olivia Boyd was last seen at her Liberty Street home around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, according to police.

She was wearing a green hoodie with the word “Maine” written across the front and has recently dyed her hair pink and purple.

Anyone with information regarding Olivia’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 413-436-9595.

