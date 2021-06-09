BOSTON (WHDH) - A bicyclist was lucky to escape unscathed after riding through the Ted Williams Tunnel on Wednesday.

Video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows the rider trying to hug the wall as they make their way through the tunnel amid cars and trucks.

State police found the rider at the Congress Street ramp and let him know riding a bicycle in the tunnel is both dangerous and illegal.

He was not taken into custody.

