BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bolton police Chief Warren Nelson captured a stunning video as a funnel cloud passed through the town Monday.

A series of strong storms generated from the remnants of Hurricane Henri swept through the Bay State. Nelson said he captured the video from West Berlin Road looking toward I-495 area.

The Bolton funnel cloud is not a confirmed tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Another tornado touched down just west of I-495 near the Marlborough Water Treatment Center, went over a business park, and traveled northwest a short distance before dissipating just north of Cedar Hill Street, according to the service.

No injuries were reported.

