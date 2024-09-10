NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A hawk swooped down toward a 2-year-old girl and her mother in a Needham yard last Wednesday.

Maya Lim said her daughter was playing in the front yard of a home when the bird of prey dived down from the sky. Lim quickly scooped up her daughter and got her out of the hawk’s way.

“All of the sudden I just saw a bird opening its wings, just coming at us,” Lim said. “I don’t think I had time to realize what it was. My first instinct was just to protect her and get her away from harm.”

The family said they’ve seen hawks in the area before, but this was the first time they’ve encountered one up close and personal.

“When you see it standing there, it doesn’t look that big, but when it opens its wings it looks bigger,” said Anh-Phi Tran, the 2-year-old’s father.

The whole ordeal was over in a matter of seconds.

“Everything went so quickly, so we didn’t really realize what was happening,” Tran said.

Both parents said they have nothing against the bold bird — but they’ll be keeping a close eye on the sky from now on.

“If we see it kind of go in circles and a little bit more vocal, we’ll definitely pay more attention and be closer to her, but other than that, there’s a lot of animals around. We’re not going to live in fear,” Tran said.

