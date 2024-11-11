WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for the driver behind a hit-and-run crash in Waltham on Friday morning that was caught on camera.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run on River Street around 6:40 a.m. found video showing a dark-colored Toyota Camry strike a parked car and then leave the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police operations at 781-314-3607.

