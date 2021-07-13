DARIEN, Conn. (WHDH) — A man made an incredible catch in a flood street in Darien, Connecticut on Friday.

He used a bucket to catch a koi fish in the middle of the road as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through.

Grieb’s Pharmacy posted video of the catch and say they believe the fish swam out of a nearby pond.

They added that it is believed it was released back into that pond.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)