BOSTON (WHDH) - Surveillance video caught the tense moment a man walked into a Chinatown restaurant Thursday, crawled over the counter and ripped the register out.

The co-owner of Moon Flower Shop, who did not want to be identified, spoke with 7NEWS just minutes after his business was robbed.

“My employee called me and he told me we had just got robbed. I thought he was kidding, but he was not,” he said.

The owner said this is not the first time something like this has happened to him. His restaurant on Kneeland Street was robbed on Sunday morning as well.

In that case, a man used a brick to punch a hole through a window around 5 a.m. before eventually fleeing with all the cash in the register.

“He opened the cash register and just robbed all the cash,” the owner said. “So, he robbed around like $300 to $400.”

The shop reopened soon after this most recent robbery. A Boston police officer was stationed outside the shop for a couple of hours.

The owner said he needs to be up and running if he has any chance of surviving the pandemic.

“Basically, in one week, we didn’t do anything wrong and we lost $2,000,” he said.

Boston police are investigating.

