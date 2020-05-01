WATCH: Mass. hospital workers hold ‘clap out’ to celebrate 100th successful discharge of COVID-19 patient

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of workers at a Massachusetts hospital held a “clap out” earlier this week to celebrate their 100th successful discharge of a patient admitted for COVID-19.

Zachary Whitman received a heartfelt sendoff as he was discharged from Winchester Hospital on Wednesday.

Video and photos shared by the hospital showed nurses, doctors, and staffers in personal protective equipment cheering as Whitman was wheeled out of the building.

💙 Heartfelt moment!💙 Zachary Whitman was our 100th COVID-19 discharge today so our Winchester staff gave him a classic clap out. Stay tuned for photos! pic.twitter.com/hq793RihOI — Winchester Hospital (@WinchesterHosp) April 29, 2020

“Our providers and staff have seen the first-hand devastation of COVID-19 every day. And it hurts. Yesterday was a reminder that, in amongst the loss, there is hope. We witnessed our 100th COVID-19 patient discharged. It was a good day,” Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Schuler said in a tweet.

The hospital holds clap outs for each patient who overcomes coronavirus.

▶️ Kathy Schuler

Chief Nursing Officer pic.twitter.com/CyNJcPTZR7 — Winchester Hospital (@WinchesterHosp) April 30, 2020

