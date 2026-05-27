BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police investigated shots fired on Friend Street near TD Garden late Tuesday night.

Shell casings were seen on the ground of the street, and a window in the area was shattered.

Sullivan’s Tap in Boston shared surveillance video of people running into the bar for cover as the scene unfolded.

Investigators also focused on a car with what appeared to be a bullet hole.

No one was transported from the scene, according to Boston EMS.

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